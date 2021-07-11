Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,719 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS opened at $81.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.