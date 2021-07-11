Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 105,674 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105,674 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,775,000 after purchasing an additional 624,137 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $226.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.53. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.46 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

