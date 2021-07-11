Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,290,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Kearny Financial worth $15,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,677,000 after purchasing an additional 435,663 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Kearny Financial by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kearny Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 42,687 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Kearny Financial by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 419,199 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 158,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro bought 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $37,272.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.77. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 5.67%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.