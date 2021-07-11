Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 50.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

NYSE:HASI opened at $56.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

