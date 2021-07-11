Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $939,000 Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $56,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT stock opened at $141.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 126.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.16. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $141.20.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.29.

In related news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,208.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

