Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,863,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,293,000 after buying an additional 1,544,763 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,633,000 after buying an additional 292,071 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.04.

QGEN stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.24. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

