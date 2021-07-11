Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,224 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,020,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,606,000 after purchasing an additional 357,972 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,550,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,320,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $98,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In other news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,162.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $141,501.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $43.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.