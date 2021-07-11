Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Makes New $572,000 Investment in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $24,600,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,180,000 after buying an additional 159,184 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 87.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after buying an additional 111,529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 59,143 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after buying an additional 35,294 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NPO opened at $94.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $44.14 and a one year high of $99.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.62.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

