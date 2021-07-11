Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 87.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,264 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,689,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,886,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,079,000 after purchasing an additional 84,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $36.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

STOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

