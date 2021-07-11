Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,845 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,845 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SLR Investment worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SLR Investment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,808,000 after purchasing an additional 120,037 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in SLR Investment by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,070,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in SLR Investment by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 779,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 337,650 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SLR Investment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 94,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.29.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. The business had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLRC shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Compass Point upgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

SLR Investment Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

