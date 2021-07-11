Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. Acquires Shares of 84,593 Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 84,593 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,000. Arch Resources accounts for 0.4% of Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. owned approximately 0.55% of Arch Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000.

Arch Resources stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

