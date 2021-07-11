Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,109,699 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 101,905 shares during the quarter. Enerplus makes up approximately 13.3% of Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. owned 0.08% of Enerplus worth $105,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $6.89 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.22.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

