Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $10.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KGC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,736,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,586,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 182,964 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,310,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.