KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,980 shares during the period. KLA makes up 0.5% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,197,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA stock opened at $308.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.10. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.81.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.