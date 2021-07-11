KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up 0.5% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,197,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in KLA by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA stock opened at $308.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.10. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. increased their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.81.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.