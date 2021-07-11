Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale downgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

