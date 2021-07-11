KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) PT Raised to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

Shares of KNBE stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

