KnoxFS (new) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11,003.00 (KFX)

KnoxFS (new) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last week, KnoxFS (new) has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One KnoxFS (new) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001165 BTC on major exchanges. KnoxFS (new) has a total market capitalization of $164,227.03 and approximately $11,003.00 worth of KnoxFS (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KnoxFS (new) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00117542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00162674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,936.22 or 1.00016044 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.84 or 0.00960318 BTC.

KnoxFS (new) Coin Profile

KnoxFS (new)’s total supply is 415,634 coins. KnoxFS (new)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

KnoxFS (new) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KnoxFS (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KnoxFS (new) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KnoxFS (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KnoxFS (new) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KnoxFS (new) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.