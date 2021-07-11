Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,370 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Korn Ferry worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KFY. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth $205,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFY opened at $69.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $74.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.41.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

