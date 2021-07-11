Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Chairman Olivier Goudet Buys 294,118 Shares

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Chairman Olivier Goudet acquired 294,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 4,711,770.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DNUT opened at 19.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1 year low of 15.50 and a 1 year high of 21.69.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.