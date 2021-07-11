Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS KUBTY traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.34. 11,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,679. Kubota has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

