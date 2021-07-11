Kwikswap Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $121.07 Million (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 21,462.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market cap of $121.07 million and $6,374.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 11,360.2% higher against the dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $11.62 or 0.00034093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kwikswap Protocol alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000285 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,421,950 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kwikswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kwikswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.