L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAA) Shares Down 0.1%

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. 4,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 91,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCAA)

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

