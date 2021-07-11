Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Receives $34.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

LPI traded up $5.27 on Tuesday, hitting $80.29. 603,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,380. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.85. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 4.73.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

