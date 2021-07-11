Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 1,432.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sogou were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sogou by 205.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 153,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 102,838 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sogou in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Sogou by 67.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 336,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 135,494 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sogou by 294.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 85,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sogou in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 7.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sogou alerts:

Shares of Sogou stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. Sogou Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Sogou had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $137.24 million during the quarter.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.