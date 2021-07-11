Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 782 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INDA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 66,476 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,747,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,388,000 after acquiring an additional 808,494 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.86. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

