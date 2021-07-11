Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $625,711. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWXT opened at $58.39 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

