Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LGRDY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Legrand alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $21.70 on Friday. Legrand has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.