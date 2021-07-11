Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LGRDY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $21.70 on Friday. Legrand has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

