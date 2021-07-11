Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $9,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lemonade by 21.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Lemonade by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lemonade by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Lemonade by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,920. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.33. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.