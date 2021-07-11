Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Leoni stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24. Leoni has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.94.

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

