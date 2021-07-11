Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Leoni stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24. Leoni has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.94.
About Leoni
