Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-1.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.330 EPS.

LEVI stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.55.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 9,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $260,111.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at $178,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 4,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $127,841.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,566.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 686,217 shares of company stock worth $19,603,963. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.