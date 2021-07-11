Levolution (LEVL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $230,472.00

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Levolution coin can now be purchased for $0.0987 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Levolution has a market cap of $9.54 million and $230,472.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Levolution has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Levolution alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00054343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.72 or 0.00898075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005541 BTC.

About Levolution

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,694,190 coins. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Levolution is levolution.io . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.