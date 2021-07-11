LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Position Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 95.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058,098 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of LexinFintech worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in LexinFintech by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LexinFintech by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in LexinFintech by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Shares of LX opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. The business had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.