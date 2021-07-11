Lido DAO Token Achieves Market Cap of $48.08 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $48.08 million and approximately $736,222.00 worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00005802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

