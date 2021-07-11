Linker Coin (LNC) Price Reaches $0.0465 on Top Exchanges

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and $1,031.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Linker Coin

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

