Litecoin Plus Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $108,337.69 and $24.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

