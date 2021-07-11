Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives $370.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $370.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

NYSE LAD traded up $13.99 on Tuesday, hitting $358.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.80. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $158.55 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 23.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,533 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 187,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after purchasing an additional 109,072 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.