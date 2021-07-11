Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Littelfuse by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Littelfuse by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LFUS opened at $252.51 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $162.01 and a one year high of $287.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CL King began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.25.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at $16,234,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,151,010.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,991 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,453. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

