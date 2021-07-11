Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334,400 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Livent by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Livent by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Livent by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.16. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.63.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

