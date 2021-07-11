Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Boosted by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.6% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $2,448,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $13,241,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.11. The stock had a trading volume of 543,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $384.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.57.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

