Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives $33.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

LAZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 22,727 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,850,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,984,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,974,000. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,800,000. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

