M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $15,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $248,832.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $277,763.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,107,905. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $57.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.98 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.00.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

