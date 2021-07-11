Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 136.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,467 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $73,105,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,387 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $34,523,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 669.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 822,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after purchasing an additional 715,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $21,566,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MIC opened at $38.79 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

