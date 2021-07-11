Maker Market Capitalization Reaches $2.67 Billion (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Maker has a market cap of $2.67 billion and approximately $93.91 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker coin can now be purchased for about $2,692.11 or 0.07922898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maker has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00053824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017480 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.04 or 0.00903632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

