Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 175.60 ($2.29).

EMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

EMG stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 192.65 ($2.52). 3,681,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 193.80 ($2.53). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 527.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 28.33.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

