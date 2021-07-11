Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,301 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of Manhattan Associates worth $49,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,064,000 after acquiring an additional 618,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,012,000 after acquiring an additional 231,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 277.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 189,246 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 48.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $147.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.71. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $149.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 113.60 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MANH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.