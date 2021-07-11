Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) PT Lowered to C$35.50 at Scotiabank

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE:MFI opened at C$25.05 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of C$23.20 and a one year high of C$30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.31.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

