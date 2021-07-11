Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $157.00 at UBS Group

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $133.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s previous close.

MMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.56.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $142.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $142.94. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,402,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,789,000 after purchasing an additional 152,057 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.