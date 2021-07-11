Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 1,037 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,214,000 after acquiring an additional 576,023 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,708,000 after acquiring an additional 997,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,101,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,817,000 after acquiring an additional 424,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $850,633,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,081,000 after acquiring an additional 624,707 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.31 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

