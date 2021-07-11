Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 20,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after buying an additional 114,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $105.62 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $111.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.